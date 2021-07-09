HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closing for maintenance Saturday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry is expected to remain closed until about noon on Saturday.
KYTC says ferry captain Jerry Newsom is optimistic that the maintenance work can be finished in two to four hours. But, the ferry will provide notice if it can resume service earlier than expected.
To check for updates the ferry's operating status, visit its official Facebook page or call 731-693-0210.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.