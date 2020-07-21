HICKMAN, KY — The ongoing closure of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to continue through Saturday, July 25, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry — which connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River — has been closed since July 12, when a hose blew in the engine room.
In an update Tuesday evening, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the ferry will remain closed until sometime during the day Saturday so more engine repairs can be made.
Todd also says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun dredging work in the Hickman harbor, a project that is expected to affect the ferry's service. Todd says Dorena-Hickman Ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom hopes that work will be completed around the same time the ferry's engine repairs are finished.
The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri. Because of that, commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.