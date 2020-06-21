HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed last week due to a mechanical issue. Now, that temporary closure is being extended through the day on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says an issue with one of the ferry's engines caused the temporary service halt that began last week. In a news release Sunday night, KYTC says those working to repair the ferry have determined that additional work and parts are needed.
The ferry — which connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri — will remain out of service through the day Monday, June 22.
The Dorena-Hickaman Ferry is the only direct route connecting Kentucky and Missouri, and KYTC notes that its closure means a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.