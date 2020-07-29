HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been closed for more than two weeks, and the closure is set to continue into Friday.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It has been closed since July 12, when a hose blew in the engine room. As of Wednesday, July 29, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says most of the needed engine repairs are nearly complete. But, the ferry is waiting for tests to be run on the engines before service can resume, KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says.
Todd says ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom expects those tests to be completed sometime Friday morning.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri. Because of that, commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.
Transportation officials have said the ferry will also be an option for commuters and other travelers once the U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, and Ballard County, Kentucky, closes on Saturday, Aug. 1. That bridge will be closed for a month while crews perform extensive maintenance work. Click here for more information about the bridge project, and to see detour instructions.