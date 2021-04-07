HICKMAN, KY — The temporary closure of the Dorena Hickman Ferry has been extended to around April 10 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.
The ferry has been closed since March 4, when floodwaters covered the Kentucky landing in Hickman Harbor. It connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena at river navigation mile point 922. The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is normally forced to close when the Cairo gauge reaches about 44 feet.
The cabinet says the river forecast initially called for 41.8 feet at 7 a.m. on April 6, but now indicates April 10 to be the earliest date to resume services.
You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.