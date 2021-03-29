HICKMAN, KY — The temporary closure of the Dorena Hickman Ferry has been extended to around April 6 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.
The ferry has been closed since March 4, when floodwaters covered the Kentucky landing in Hickman Harbor. It connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena at river navigation mile point 922. The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is normally forced to close when the Cairo gauge reaches about 44 feet.
KYTC says the river had dropped to near where service could resume, but is on the rise again to a crest of 44.3 feet expected on April 3.
The cabinet says the river forecast calls for 41.8 feet at 7 a.m. on April 6, which is likely to be the earliest day the ferry could resume service.
But, the transportation cabinet says the reopening date could be pushed back if there is more substantial rainfall in the Mississippi or the Ohio River Valley.
You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.