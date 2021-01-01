HICKMAN, KY — An ongoing closure of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been extended into next week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry closed on Dec. 31, and was expected to reopen on Jan. 2.
However, shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the ferry's closure will be extended through Jan. 5 as maintenance work on the boat continues.
The ferry now plans to reopen on Jan. 6, the cabinet says.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena at navigation mile point 922. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.