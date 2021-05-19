HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to reopen Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry, which is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, has been closed since May 5 for engine maintenance.
The cabinet says the work took longer than expected because some of the required parts were in short supply, delaying their delivery. But, ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom told the cabinet the maintenance work was completed late Wednesday, meaning the ferry will be able to resume service. It is planned to run at its usual summer schedule beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.