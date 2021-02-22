HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped service on Feb. 10 due to the icy weather and is planning to stay closed until sometime later this week.
While driving conditions have improved, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the extreme cold weather has created large chunks of ice in the Mississippi River that are likely to keep the ferry closed for several more days.
Captain Jeremy Newsom says he will be monitoring the ice on a daily basis with the hope the warmer weather in the forecast will allow the ferry to resume regular river crossings sometime later this week.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will try to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Drivers can check on the ferry's operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by going to the ferry's Facebook page.
To get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry's operating status via email go to Public.GovDeliver.com and click on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, KY, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, MO.