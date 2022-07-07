PADUCAH — The Department of Transportation has announced that the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed for now, due to low water levels.
They explained the DHF had to halt operations on July 2 when low water levels prevented the ferry from accessing the Missouri Landing.
The department said they remain hopeful, as the forecast trends "upward" at the end of the week, indicating water levels may rise and allow the ferry to reopen.
They say crews will continue to regularly evaluate water levels and will provide a timely update when the ferry resumes operation.