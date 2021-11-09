HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is out of service, and will remain closed through Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
A mechanical issue with a barge landing ramp is to blame for the closure.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry has been closed for ramp repairs since Friday night. The cabinet says the ferry captain expected parts to be delivered Tuesday. But, as of Tuesday afternoon, more parts are needed to finish the repairs. That means the ferry will remain closed through Nov. 10.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is the only direct route connecting Kentucky and Missouri. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry will try to give timely notice when it can resume service.
To check on the ferry's operating status, call 731-693-0210 or visit the ferry's Facebook page.