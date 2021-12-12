HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman ferry plans to reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri. It connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena at navigation mile point 922 of the Mississippi River.
KYTC says the ferry will resume service on its normal winter schedule.
Drivers can check the ferry's operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or visiting the ferry's Facebook page.