HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened Friday morning after Thursday's high winds caused very hazardous river conditions, forcing it to cease operations.
Thursday's winds uprooted and knocked-over trees and branches in the Local 6 area, contributing to power outages and traffic accidents.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd, the ferry is back on its normal schedule as of Friday morning.
For updates on the status of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, click here to follow their Facebook page. Alternatively, you can call (731) 693-0210.