HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily closed Friday because sediment is blocking access to the Missouri landing. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure is expected to be in place less than one day.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
KYTC says the Mississippi Rover has been above normal levels in recent months, which has caused sediment to build up around the Missouri landing. The ferry can't reach the landing because of the sediment.
Large equipment is being brought in to push the sediment away from the landing ramp. KYTC says the work is expected to take less than a day to complete.
The ferry will provide notice when it is able to resume service.