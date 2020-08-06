HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open Thursday evening after a closure that lasted nearly three weeks.
The ferry — which is the only direct route connecting Kentucky and Missouri — has been closed since July 12 due to mechanical problems with the ferry's engine.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the engine repair work is finally complete, and the ferry was able to resume service around 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The ferry will resume its summer operating schedule.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It's reopening means it can now serve as a detour option for drivers navigating around the closed U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge. That bridge is closed for a maintenance project that began Aug. 1 and is expected to take 30 days to complete.
According to the ferry's Facebook page, its last run from Kentucky on Thursday will be at 6:15 p.m., and the last run from Missouri will be at 6:30 p.m.
Click here for more information about the Dorena-Hickman Ferry, including its schedule and contact information.