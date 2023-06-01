HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back up-and-running after being shut-down due to low water levels in the Mississippi River earlier in the week.
Previous: Low water level forces closure of Dorena-Hickman Ferry until further notice
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the low water and a sand bar prevented the ferry from reaching the Missouri landing.
The cabinet says equipment was brought in to help push sand away from the landing on Wednesday, allowing the ferry to reopen.