PADUCAH — Thanks a higher water level, the Dorena-Hickman ferry is back up and running.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to arrive in Hickman Harbor on Friday the 22.
The ferry will remain open until the dredge blocks the mouth of the harbor, which will likely be sometime during the day on Friday. According to the cabinet, the ferry usually remains closed for a couple of days while the dredge operates.
The cabinet also explained the ferry is currently excluding pedestrians without vehicles due to the extreme temperatures, as there isn't anywhere for people to get out of the heat during the crossing.
The Kentucky Department of Transportation announced ferry had to shut down on July 20 when low water-levels prevented access to the landing dock. With a higher water level in the Mississippi River, the department says the ferry can now resume transporting people from Kentucky to Missouri.
They are currently operating on their normal summer schedule, Thursday through Monday.