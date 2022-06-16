PADUCAH — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connecting Kentucky and Missouri will be closed through Friday.
Sand deposits have been accumulating around the Missouri landing in the past few months, and when the Mississippi River's water level dropped overnight, it caused a blockage.
There is currently a track-hoe on site to clear away the sand, but crews are not sure exactly how long it will take. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews were optimistic it would be able to resume normal operation shortly.
Kentucky and Missouri are the only border states not connected by a road or a bridge, making the Dorena-Hickman Ferry the only direct route between the two states. It is also a popular tourist destination for the region.
As a reminder, the ferry is currently operating on its summer schedule, which runs from Thursday through Monday. Round-trip tickets for passenger vehicles are $14 and there may be additional charges for trucks and motor homes. The ferry crosses regularly during daylight hours.
You can call 731-693-0210 to check the ferry's operating status or go to their Facebook page here.