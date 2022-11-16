DORENA, MO — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back up and running following an extended closure brought on by low water levels.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry has been closed since drought conditions caused river levels to drop in September.
The river was at 17.15 feet in Cairo this morning, the cabinet says, allowing the ferry to access Missouri Landing.
The ferry is now operating on its winter schedule, the cabinet explains. The ferry's latest departure from the Kentucky Landing will be at 4:15 p.m. each day and the last departure from Missouri Landing will be at 4:30 p.m.
According to the release, the ferry is running Thursday through Monday until an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license is hired.