HICKMAN, KY — After a closure that went on for nearly three weeks, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in operation.
That's helping dozens of people travel across the Mississippi River from Hickman, Kentucky, to Dorena, Missouri.
Missouri-native Mike Davis uses the ferry to go to his Kentucky Lake house, saving him 30 minutes of travel time.
"It's a convenience, and it's also nice, you know, anybody that's just traveling on a motorcycle ride," Davis said. "It's a good route to take. There's a lot of things to see on the drives."
Executive Director Tammi Hutchinson said with both the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge closed and the ferry's recent closure, it added up to an hour and a half of extra travel time for crossing state lines. Hutchinson said the ferry saves travel time and is good for the local economy.
Hutchinson said on average the ferry sees 38 cars a day. She said since it reopened on Aug. 6, it has seen four to five times that amount.
She said the ferry is giving people more time to do things important in life.
Davis is glad it's crossing the Mississippi River again.
Hutchinson said the ferry is also part of area earthquake preparedness plans. If there's an earthquake, people won't be able to use bridges, but could use the ferry. The Dorena-Hickman ferry operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.