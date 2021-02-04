HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed temporarily due to high winds on the Mississippi River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.
The transportation cabinet says Capt. Jeremy Newsom reported 35 mph winds in mid-river, creating hazardous conditions.
KYTC says the ferry will likely remain closed for the rest of the day Thursday, with plans to resume service Friday morning on the ferry's regular winter schedule.
The ferry is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.