HICKMAN, KY —The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. The low water has blocked access to the Missouri Landing.
The Cairo Gauge showed 16.82 feet at 7 a.m., today. That was almost a half a foot below the forecast of 17.8 feet.
Once a U.S. Army Corps of engineers dredge completes work near the Kentucky Landing, the ferry crew will re-evaluate the water level on a daily basis to determine if the ferry can resume service.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is restored.
As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.