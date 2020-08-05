HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry was expected to reopen Friday after a prolonged closure. But, that closure has been extended yet again.
Tuesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a press release the ferry will remain closed into Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The ferry's captain had expected the ferry to resume operation sometime Friday, pending engine tests following repair work.
KYTC says finishing the repairs to the ferry will require a specialized tool that is expected to arrive sometimes on Wednesday.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.