PADUCAH -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is set to close for an extended U.S. Coast Guard inspection starting Monday, Aug. 19.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is expected to be closed for about a week to let the boat and barge be placed in dry-dock for a 5-year safety inspection. Ferry Captain Jeremy Newsom says the extended inspection comes at a good time as the ferry would likely have been forced to close anyway due to placement of Coast Guard inspection equipment.
KYTC says a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge arrived this weekend and plans to starting working in the Hickman Harbor early in the week.
Captain Newsom says they will give timely notice when the ferry will be back at normal service.
Newsom says the safety inspection is an important part of keeping the ferry operating. Unfortunately, the ferry inspection could not have been scheduled while the ferry was already closed due to the Mississippi River flooding.
KYTC says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, KY, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, MO.