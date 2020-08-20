HICKMAN, KY — Drivers planning to use the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Friday morning should be aware that the ferry connecting Missouri and Kentucky will open an hour late that morning.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a technician will be at the ferry first thing Friday morning to run tests and tune up the engines.
KYTC says the ferry plans to be in service by around 8 a.m. Friday, after the engine check is complete.
The ferry is the only direct route connecting Kentucky and Missouri. It connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It is currently serving as an alternate route during the ongoing closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, and Ballard County Kentucky.
Drivers who have questions about the ferry's operating status can call 731-693-0210 or visit the ferry's official Facebook page.