HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena Hickman Ferry will open two hours late on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Kentucky Transpiration Cabinet says.
The ferry requires minor engine repairs, KYTC says. So, it will delay its first run until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
KYTC says the ferry will try to give timely notice if the repairs cause service to be delayed beyond 9 a.m.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It's the only direct route between the two states.
Drivers can check on the ferry's operating status by calling 731-693-0210.