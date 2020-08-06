HICKMAN, KY — In an update from Wednesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed into Thursday, Aug. 6.
The mechanic supervising repairs to the ferry engines tells KYTC that they are optimistic that repairs can be completed sometime during the day on Thursday.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Drivers can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.