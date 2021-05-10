HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain closed into Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry has been closed since May 5 for engine maintenance. KYTC District 1 says several parts had to be ordered for the repairs, which were expected to be delivered Monday, May 10.
The cabinet says ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom believes the work can be finished over the next couple of days, which would allow the ferry to reopen sometime on May 12.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri, at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.
It is the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.