HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry was expected to reopen Friday after a prolonged closure. But, that closure has been extended yet again.
Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the ferry will remain out of service through Tuesday. Aug. 4.
The ferry's captain had expected the ferry to resume operation sometime Friday, pending engine tests following repair work.
However, KYTC now says additional parts are needed to finish the engine repairs, and additional repair work is expected to take much of the day Tuesday.
That means travelers who may have planned to used the ferry as a detour around the closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge — which begins Saturday and will last for 30 days — will have to take another route.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It has been closed since July 12, when a hose blew in the engine room. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri. Commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.