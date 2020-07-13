HICKMAN, KY — The ferry that provides the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri will likely remain closed through Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been closed since Sunday evening because of a blown hose in the engine room. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it was originally thought that the damage was fairly minor. But, additional repairs that are needed will likely keep the ferry closed through July 15.
Commuters can check the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Facebook page for updates on its operating status.
The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. Because no road or bridge directly connects Kentucky and Missouri, commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.