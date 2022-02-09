HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry — which connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena — has been closed since mid-December.
KYTC District 1 says the ferry will resume service on its late-winter schedule. The last run from the Kentucky side of the Mississippi River will be made at 5:15 p.m., and the last run from the Missouri side will be made at 5:30 p.m.
The ferry is the only direct route connecting Kentucky and Missouri.
For more information about the ferry's operating schedule, visit its Facebook page or call 731-693-0210.