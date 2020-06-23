HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to resume service Wednesday. The ferry has been closed for more than a week for repair work.
The ferry had to halt service nearly a week-and-a-half ago because one of its engines was in need of repair. The temporary closure was extended multiple times because of additional work and parts needed for the repair project.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It provides the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry will be able to resume service at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Because no road or bridge directly connects Kentucky and Missouri, commuters between the two states have to take a 75-mile detour that adds about 90 minutes of drive time whenever the ferry is out of service.