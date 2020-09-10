HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will cross the Mississippi River for what would usually be its first run on Friday, but then the ferry will halt service, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena across the Mississippi River. It's the only direct route between Kentucky and Missouri, because the two states are not connected by any roads or bridges.
After making the first run of the morning for regular commuters, the ferry will halt service for concrete work on the Kentucky landing, KYTC says. The ferry crew will also perform maintenance work on the ferry while the concrete work is going on.
The cabinet says Capt. Jeremy Newsom hopes to be back in service sometime late in the day Friday, but that will depend on how long it takes the concrete poured on the ramp to cure.
The ferry's first run from Kentucky is scheduled for 7 a.m., and the first run from Missouri is 7:30 a.m., according to the ferry's schedule.