PADUCAH — Almost half a million people are living with down syndrome in the United States. That’s from the National Down Syndrome Society. That may include someone in your family, at your church, or even at your child's school.
Parents and teachers have both had to overcome several challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Jasmine Johnson says it's been a blessing in disguise. She’s getting to spend more time with her daughter, Abigail, more than ever before. Abigail has taught her patience, and in return, Jasmine has taught her to be quite the cook in the kitchen.
“We just have so much fun, like, she has an imagination, she cooks me dinner all the time,” Johnson said. “So, you know, I get full all the time. I got this quarantine weight, she's always feeding me!”
While Abigail is at school, she isn't only getting to do what she loves, she gets to be creative while doing it. She's using different skills she's learned in the classroom to come up with recipes, and make them, even if it's just her imagination. Abigail may only be 7 years old, but she knows how to make a good French onion soup.
“I would call her in A.K.A. sour patch kid, you know, at first they're sour, then they're sweet, but she's more sweet than sour,” Johnson said. “One thing I learned very early on is that she's just as normal as anybody else, because we ourselves personally define what is normal. I treat her like anybody else, this is all I know.”
Johnson says if it wasn't for her teachers who spend time teaching their students about things they're interested in, Abigail wouldn't have found her passion at such a young age. She says she wouldn't call it down syndrome, she'd call it up syndrome, because her daughter, along with so many others are always so happy, even if they're having a bad day. Johnson says she now looks at the world a little bit differently, with an open mind and a bigger heart, and she hopes you can, too.