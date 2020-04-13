CARBONDALE, IL -- The City of Carbondale is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to make the Downstate Small Business Stabilization grant program available to certain COVID-19 pandemic-impacted businesses that employ between 1 and 50 people.
The grant program provides up to $25,000 to community businesses that have been economically impacted by the pandemic. The purpose of this grant is to help businesses make up to 60 days of employee costs so they can remain open or reopen, and keep or re-employ permanent jobs.
The businesses that can apply must be private, for-profit small businesses that are considered non-essential by the Governor's executive order. The businesses must have not had the ability to work remotely and must have had the same owners since January 1, 2017.
For more information on the program and how to apply, visit https://www.explorecarbondale.com/658/COVID-19-BusinessEmployee-Resources