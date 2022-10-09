GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — Motorists traveling to Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the Tennessee city of Gatlinburg have been asked to take caution after a fire damaged a building containing businesses in the downtown area.
Gatlinburg officials said on Twitter that crews were working on hot spots Sunday afternoon from a fire reported at 6:39 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said a section of the Gatlinburg Parkway has been closed and motorists traveling to and from Great Smoky Mountains National Park need to use the Gatlinburg Bypass.
