MAYFIELD, KY — Numerous traffic signals in downtown Mayfield were destroyed when the massive December 10, 2021 tornado swept through the area. Since then, several intersections have functioned as four-way stops — but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it won't be that way for much longer.
According to a Wednesday release, crews are continuing to ramp-up efforts to reconstruct and restore signals along U.S. 45 and other highways in the area.
Drivers should be looking out for electrical workers along U.S. 45, KY 80, KY 58, and KY 121 as crews remove several old traffic signals in the Mayfield court square area along Broadway and South 6th Street.
Work on this project began during the December 2022 construction season, the release explains, but was delayed by supply shortages.
According to the release, demolition of old signal support arms will require occasional short delays and one-lane-traffic in the work zones.
The KYTC expects the new traffic signals to be ready in the late summer. In the meantime, signage will continue to control traffic flow.
This isn't the only project the KYTC is working on in response to the tornado damage.
Crews are also restoring damaged high-mast lighting at several Interstate 69 interchanges, including:
- The U.S. 45 and KY 80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield
- The I-69 KY 348 Benton Exit 42 interchange
- The I-69 and KY 91 Princeton Exit 79 Interchange
The KYTC says traffic disruptions from this work will be minimal.