PADUCAH — We are tracking your tax dollars and following the downtown Paducah hotel development project, or City Block project, and the TIF district project.
TIF stands for tax increment financing. In December, the city hired a TIF consultant for about $43,000, and the mayor said she hoped the city would get final approval on the TIF district early in 2020.
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt says it could be a few more months. The City Block project is also going to take a little longer than the city expected.
The City Block project would include a hotel, multi-use buildings, and public parking, but there's no final design, and the project is not a done deal. The city owns the main parking lot downtown and entered into a pre-development contract with Weyland Ventures, a development company, in April 2019.
The multimillion-dollar project would be a large chunk of the $20 million investment needed for a TIF district.
The pre-development timeline included in a contract signed in April 2019 between Weyland Ventures and the city of Paducah shows the city finalizing the project in April. Arndt says that's ambitious.
"It's not delayed. It is still going through the negotiation phase. That's why I tried to temper that expectation when dealing with a developer," Arndt said. "You have to go through negotiations, as any type of business negotiations. It takes time."
The contract ends in April. Arndt said it is not set in stone that Weyland would develop this area, but he's optimistic about making a deal.
The city is still working on finalizing the parking assessment, which has been delayed multiple times. Parking has been a main concern for downtown businesses with this project. Arndt said the assessment will be done in March.
Meanwhile, the city is still waiting for the TIF district to get approval from the state. "The implementation of the TIF in the commonwealth of Kentucky is more challenging than I've experienced in different locations," Arndt said.
He said the city is meeting with Weyland Ventures on Thursday to talk about the plan for the downtown development project.