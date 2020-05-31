LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A third night of protests in Louisville sparked by the police shooting of Breonna Taylor resulted in 37 arrests, a public safety official said.
Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess said officials don't yet know the hometowns of those who were arrested.
Hess said, in addition to the 37 arrested Saturday, a total of 10 people were arrested during protests Thursday and Friday.
Mayor Greg Fischer said five Louisville police officers were shot at late Saturday night. None were hit, but Fischer said three officers were in a car that was struck by at least one bullet.
Fischer said cleanup efforts are underway in Louisville. He said a dusk-to-dawn curfew that was in place Saturday will be in place again Sunday night.
The mayor said the crowds at Saturday’s demonstrations were smaller than the previous two days and “more manageable.” He said the vast majority of protesters were “peaceful and respectful.”
“Let’s take the energy of this moment, channel that into the ongoing work and make the changes we need to make so that the ideas of equality and justice that are written into our Constitution become real, tangible factors in the daily lives of all Americans,” Fischer said.