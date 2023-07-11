FREDONIA, KY — Nearly 100 people showed up to a public meeting Tuesday night in Fredonia, Kentucky, for an update on the final plans for a reconstruction project along U.S. 641 in west Kentucky.
The kentucky transportation cabinet updated them on the final plans for the project, which will run from U.S. 62 at Eddyville to the Caldwell County line with Crittenden County at Fredonia.
The project follows a path that aims to reduce the impact on farmland and the number of homes taken for the project. The alignment runs along the West Kentucky Correctional Farm Center and a section of old railroad bed, KYTC says.
The team plans to take the comments submitted during Tuesday night's meeting and possibly use them to make any adjustments to the plan.
Anyone who wasn't able to attend the meeting can call 270-898-2431, to make an appointment to come by the District 1 Office in Paducah to review displays and make comments. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CT, with comments accepted until Aug. 15. Information will also be available online starting Wednesday morning at 641connect.com.
Comments may be submitted by mail before August 15, 2023, to Kyle Poat, P.E., KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.