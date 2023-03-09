PADUCAH — Dozens of people voiced their frustrations about a development of duplexes and houses that would impact their neighborhood during a community meeting Thursday night.
The Paducah Planning Commission already approved the plans to build those homes during a hearing in February, but people who live nearby say they weren't given a heads-up about that meeting or the approval for the project.
The project will impact several neighborhoods off Pecan Drive from Highway 62 to Hill Terrace to Springwell.
There's a wooded property within that area, which is about 27 acres, and the developer plans to build 120 to 130 homes on that plot of land.
Issues discussed during the meeting included the density of homes, traffic concerns and storm water issues.
Courtney Leneave purchased a home on Springwell Lane five years ago. She's not opposed to developing the area. She says she wants a compromise with the developer, specifically for issues related to traffic safety and storm water.
"We should keep it more like the aesthetic of the neighborhood that we live in now, where we can walk up and down the streets, our kids can ride their bikes, we can walk our dogs and we aren't going to be scared of the traffic coming by," Leneave says.
Cindy Jones, the organizer for Thursday's meeting, says she encourages Paducah's growth.
"We're not against development. We're not against affordable housing," said Jones. "We just want this to be a suitable neighborhood for the one that's already there."
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison showed up Thursday night to answer questions.
People complained that they didn't receive notice about the Feb. 6 public hearing addressing the developer's plans.
"The city, as part of our standard practice, we notify adjacent property owners directly adjacent to the subject property of the public hearing," said Hutchison.
Developer Mike Noonan answered every question at that meeting, knowing this will impact peoples' homes.
"Just trying to understand the information associated with it," Noonan says. "So, not everybody reads the zoning code every single day, so it's just a matter of getting comfortable with what's being proposed and what eventually gets built there."
Leneave hopes the planning and city commissions will hear residents' concerns.
"We are all for building Paducah as a city and bringing more people in but you have to think about the people who are already here too," Leneave says. "We're already established, so we would like to be heard as well."
People in the neighborhood say they plan to go to the City Commission meeting on Tuesday to voice their concerns.
Other concerns talked about Thursday night included cutting down trees and the impacts that will have on wildlife, as well as the impact the development will have on parking.