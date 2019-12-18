GenCanna, the hemp processing company facing a foreclosure claim and dozens of liens against its Mayfield, Kentucky, property, has laid off employees in Winchester, Kentucky, local media report.
GenCanna is headquartered in Winchester, which is near Lexington. WTVQ-TV in Lexington reports that former GenCanna employees said the company laid off about 60 people Monday. In a statement sent to WTVQ and WKYT-TV, another Lexington station, GenCanna said it has to "resize our staffing levels" because of hemp market conditions.
In November, there was an explosion and fire at the Winchester facility. The local fire chief said the explosion happened in the hemp research lab. No one was hurt in that incident.
In addition to its Mayfield property, GenCanna also owns a building in Paducah. That 130,000-square-foot manufacturing space sits empty, and the company has not done any work at the property since its purchase.