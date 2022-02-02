The Illinois Secretary of State's Office says many driver services facilities in southern and central Illinois will be closed Thursday because of the winter storm.
In a news release about the closures, Secretary of State Jesse White says Illinois residents should visit ilsos.gov to check on the status of driver services locations in their area before heading over to a local facility.
White advises the public to consider delaying their visit to driver services facilities if possible, and to drive safely if they cannot avoid traveling during the storm.
The secretary of state has extended all driver's license, learner's permits and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. That extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.
The secretary of state's office in Springfield will also be closed.
As of Wednesday night, the office says the following driver services location will be closed Thursday:
- Beardstown
- Belleville
- Benton
- Bethalto
- Bloomington
- Bradley
- Canton
- Carlinville
- Carmi
- Carthage
- Centralia
- Champaign
- Charleston
- Decatur
- Dekalb
- East St Louis
- Edwardsville
- Effingham
- Fairfield
- Flora
- Gibson City
- Granite City
- Greenville
- Harrisburg
- Havana
- Hillsboro
- Hoopeston
- Jacksonville
- Jerseyville
- Lacon
- Lasalle
- Lawrenceville
- Macomb
- Marion
- Mascoutah
- Mattoon
- McLeansboro
- Mendota
- Metropolis
- Monmouth
- Monticello
- Morris
- Mt. Carmel
- Mt. Vernon
- Olney
- Ottawa
- Paris
- Peoria
- Pinckneyville
- Pittsfield
- Pontiac
- Princeton
- Rantoul
- Roanoke
- Robinson
- Salem
- Shelbyville
- Springfield-Dirksen
- Springfield-Howlett
- Springfield-Klein
- Streator
- Taylorville
- Tilton
- Tuscola
- Vandalia
- Waterloo
- Watseka