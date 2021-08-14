MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- We are getting closer to giving away the St. Jude Dream Home.
One person will be the lucky winner of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway next week. Until then, you have time to see it for yourself.
There are open house events for the home from noon to 5 p.m, from August 14-August 21.
The home is located at the Paddock at the Oaks in McCracken County, Kentucky. It is located along Highway 45, heading to Mayfield, Kentucky.
More than 30 people toured the home Saturday, checking out its fascinating features.
The modern, cottage-style home has four bedrooms and three and a half baths, with an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area.
Wife and husband, Elaine and Edward Jones enjoyed the tour.
" I like that everything is down one level, the master bedroom, and everything, so if you didn't want to, you didn't have children or something at, you would never have to go upstairs unless you have company," said Elaine.
"So I just thought the layout was really great, I love the two-car garage and 'tank-less' water heater, I just think it's really nice, this is a beautiful neighborhood, and if I won this that'd be great."
St. Jude Volunteer Vicki Brantley counted and greeted everyone who stepped into the home.
"Everybody seems to love the house, I've heard several people say it's the prettiest one yet, of course, we hear that a lot every year," said Brantley.
"People really comment on the paint colors and the layout, and they seem to love the living room."
Everyone was required to wear masks and social distance inside the home.
"So far it's been fine. We've had a couple who didn't comply, but we've had some who went out back to their car to get their mask to make sure that they could come and tour the beautiful house," said Brantley.
The Jones' said wearing a mask is not ideal, but it was not a big deal.
" Wearing the mask is very uncomfortable, it's very hot, and no we don't like wearing it, we've both been vaccinated, but we wore the mask anyway though," said Elaine.
"But it wasn't weird, and you know it's just something we have to do now so."
Edward agreed.
"You do what you have to do I guess."
McCracken County is in the red zone on the state's COVID incidence map. That means there are COVID precautions set up for the tour.
Social distancing and masks are required. You cannot have more than three groups. A maximum of four people in each group will be allowed at any time.
You are asked to stay at home if you have any COVID symptoms.
Local 6 will give the dream home away right here on Local 6 Sunday on August 22.
For more information head to our web channel and click on the St. Jude Dream Home Tab at the top of the home page.
If you do not win, remember that you are helping a child in their fight against cancer. If you would like to donate at any time, visit the St. Jude website.