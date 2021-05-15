PADUCAH - Restoring and preserving historic landmarks. That was the goal for dozens of volunteers across the region who gathered at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah to lend a helping hand for maintenance.
For many of them – it was more than just cleaning up.
“Oak Grove Cemetery is a special place for the community, there's lots of loved ones buried here.” Taylor Morsching, with the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation, said.
More than 33,000 families lay to rest at the cemetery. Some were buried more than 200 years ago. No matter how many years may have passed, now, certain family members, like Susan Sacharonski, continue to look after their own.
“With us having people buried here and our family, we hope somebody will care for them years down the road like this,” Sacharonski said. “It's been a part of our family a long, long time."
Sacharonski and her husband are helping these headstones' messages shine through again.
“You want to be a part of the community,” Zachary Tinsley with Lindsey Funeral Home says, it’s about giving back.
“You want to ensure them that you're there for them. I see it as reverence for those who have been deceased. It's just a way to honor them, and that's so important. Because honor is so important to those who have passed, it shows that they have lived a full life and we want to respect that, we want to take care of them. It's something valuable.” Tinsley said.
It’s a valuable lesson all of these volunteers will take home with them, and continue to pass on to their family members for years to come.
“Help out when you can. Whether it's a neighbor, friend, family, just lend a hand. It's something that people will always appreciate,” Tinsley said. “Even if they don't say anything, you're doing a job well done and that means the most.”
The Oak Grove Cemetery is owned and maintained by the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation. This is the first volunteer cleanup of its kind, and they plan to have another one soon.