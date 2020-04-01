PADUCAH — There are more questions about COVID-19 every day. I sat down with Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo to get some questions answered about Paducah's COVID-19 community task force.
So what exactly is the community task force?
"Community task force was designed to bring all interested parties throughout our community, including both hospital systems — Baptist Health Paducah as well as Mercy Health Systems here in Paducah — our city officials, as well as members of the local health department, public health officials, and infectious disease specialists all together to design our best case strategy on how to manage cases as we see those in western Kentucky," Turnbo said.
What do you, the public, need to know about the community task force?
"Your community is working together to head off and do everything that is possible to prepare for this crisis. We have good cooperation among the local, state, and federal entities. Our community is cooperating well together to make sure that we do everything that is necessary to take care of the folks in western Kentucky," Turnbo said.
How does the task force work with our local government and healthcare workers to combat COVID-19?
"All be operating on a unified algorithm or unified response to screening, as well as how we triage patients. We need to be sharing our resources as far as PPE (personal protective equipment) and our testing capabilities," Turnbo said. "In addition, as we move forward and we have more and more folks who are requiring hospitalization and a higher level of care, we have to have a very defined and delineated plan on how we're going to triage these folks and where we're going to send them to so that we prevent the spread of infection — but also provide adequate care."
Watch our full interview with Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo: