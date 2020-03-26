PADUCAH — Many of you still have a lot of questions about the novel coronavirus, and a local expert has been joining us in the Local 6 studio to share the answers.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo joined WPSD evening anchor Jennifer Horbelt in the studio on Local 6 at Six on Thursday. The Paducah doctor is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventive medicine.
In addition to answering your questions, Turnbo also told us more about the Community Task Force, which he's a member of.
"The Community Task Force is made up of representatives from our public health department, it's made up of members from both hospital systems, the medical directors or chief medical officers from both hospitals, the members of our infectious disease specialists, locally, as well as members of our community government," Turnbo said. "And all of this is designed to meet on a regular basis to decide and prepare for the oncoming epidemic and to make sure that both hospitals and our community cooperate to best utilize our resources and to prepare for any potential future impacts this virus will have on the community."
Turnbo said task force members are meeting multiple times a week through teleconference.
"We are very well prepared I think with the respiratory evaluation centers of both Lourdes and Baptist Health. We have an application that we have sent out to the community to allow various providers who may not have tele-medicine access to now have that access for free," Turnbo said.
The doctor says tele-medicine will allow health care providers to coordinate their efforts for COVID-19 testing and treatment on a daily basis.
For more on the Community Task Force and to hear Turnbo's answers to your questions, watch the full interview above this story.