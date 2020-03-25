PADUCAH — Everyone deals with stress in different ways. the outbreak of COVID-19 has forced us all to adjust to a different way of life.
Dealing with the change and uncertainty can cause fear and anxiety for you and your loved ones.
During Local 6 at Five on Wednesday, WPSD evening Anchor Todd Faulkner was joined in studio by Dr. R. Gordon Williams Jr., who answered some of your questions.
Williams practices at Kelley Psychiatric Clinic in Paducah. His specialties are with trauma victims and clients who have ADHD.
If you missed Wednesday's live interview, you can watch it in full in the video above.