PADUCAH -- Dr. J Kyle Turnbo has been a familiar face in our newscasts since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
He returned to Local 6 today to answer more of your questions during the 5 p.m. newscast Wednesday.
The Paducah doctor, who is part of the local COVID-19 community task force, is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
Turnbo answered questions such as: Any updates on possible treatments and vaccine research? What are the new symptoms the CDC recently announced and how are new symptoms determined? Why are some with COVID-19 asymptomatic? Are there any concerns that restarting elective surgeries will take resources away from treating COVID-19 patients?
