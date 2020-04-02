PADUCAH — As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, many of you are reaching out to us with more questions about the virus.
What precautions should seniors take if they have to go out to grocery shop for themselves during the pandemic?
Should families at home practice social distancing as well?
What steps can you take to protect yourself while running errands at crowded essential businesses?
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo joined us in the studio to provide answers to those questions and more. The Paducah doctor is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine. He's also involved in Paducah's COVID-19 community task force.
For our continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, click here.